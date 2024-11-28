Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 4,348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $5,382,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average is $213.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.72 and a one year high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

