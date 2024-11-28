DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.