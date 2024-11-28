DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Masco by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 579,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Masco stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

