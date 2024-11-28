DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

