DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

