DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
DURECT Trading Down 2.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
