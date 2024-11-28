Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 501994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,782,976. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

