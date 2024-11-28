DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 49333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

