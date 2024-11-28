Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 907.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 99.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

