Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 265 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.55.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $632.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $704.38 and a 200 day moving average of $758.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $527.11 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

