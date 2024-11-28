Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vista Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

