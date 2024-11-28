Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Roman Shklanka Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Roman Shklanka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Roman Shklanka bought 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

CVE DYG opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

