EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock remained flat at $23.62 during trading on Thursday. 117,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,747. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

