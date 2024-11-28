Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 398,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 846,674 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.64.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

