easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12.10 Per Share

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 558 ($7.07) on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 404.70 ($5.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04.

In other easyJet news, insider David Robbie acquired 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £40,722 ($51,625.25). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,231. 16.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

