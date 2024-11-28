Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $534,554.96 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ETN opened at $371.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.61 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

