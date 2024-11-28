Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 433.5% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.