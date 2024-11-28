Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 433.5% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs, markets, and manufactures energy storage solutions for residential and commercial markets in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers microinverters; and cloud and other services. The company provides its products under the Enduro and Evolve brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

