Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.