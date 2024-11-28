Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $1,240,884.30 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25.

Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 200.24 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. William Blair upgraded shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.