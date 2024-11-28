Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,410 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $45,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,088,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $290,945,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

