Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $798.63 and last traded at $797.47. Approximately 2,516,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,199,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

