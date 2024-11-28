Empire Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

