Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) VP Sells $108,233.88 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Energizer Stock Up 0.3 %
ENR opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.
Institutional Trading of Energizer
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
