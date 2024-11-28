Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Equatorial Energia Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Equatorial Energia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0241 dividend. This is an increase from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Equatorial Energia’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

