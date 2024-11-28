Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 27th (ARWR, CIX, CSWI, DHR, EPM, FC, FCF, GTE, HGV, HIVE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 27th:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

