Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,400 shares, a growth of 1,014.3% from the October 31st total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,224.0 days.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $30.41.
About Essity AB (publ)
