Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,400 shares, a growth of 1,014.3% from the October 31st total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,224.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

