Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

