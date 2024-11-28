Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
