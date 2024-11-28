Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $96,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,731 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 678,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 558,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

