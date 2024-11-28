ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,073,396.80. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

