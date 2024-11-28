Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.