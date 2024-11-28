Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Extendicare Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.
About Extendicare
