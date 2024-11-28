Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
