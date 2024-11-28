Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE EXE traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. 99,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,117. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$878.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

