Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $2,354.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,067.36 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,074.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,742.79.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

