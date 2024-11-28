Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FOLGF stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

