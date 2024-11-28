Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,806. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

