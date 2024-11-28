Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 9569111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

