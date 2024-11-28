Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 182,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $605.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.87 and a twelve month high of $612.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

