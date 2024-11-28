Fiduciary Trust Co Has $892.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $892,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $604.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.