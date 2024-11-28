Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 6,841 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.