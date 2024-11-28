Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

