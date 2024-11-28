Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 11,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

