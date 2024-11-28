Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $788.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $856.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

