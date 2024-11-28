Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 465,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.8% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 23,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

