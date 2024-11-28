First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 84,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 194,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

