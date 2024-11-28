First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Position Boosted by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In related news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,190.30. This trade represents a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

