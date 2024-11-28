First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,977 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

