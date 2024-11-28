First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.