First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,090. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

