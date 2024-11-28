First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,090. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
