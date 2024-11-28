First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 215,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,777. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

