First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
FTGC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 215,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,777. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
