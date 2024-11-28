First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $35.42 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

