First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 866.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

