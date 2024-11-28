First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 866.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
