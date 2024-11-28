First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.24 and traded as high as $58.11. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 7,047 shares.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2554 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
