First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.24 and traded as high as $58.11. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 7,047 shares.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2554 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

